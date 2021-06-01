Above-average heat on deck for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! Are you ready for a taste of that summer heat? Showers have tapered off and a quieter pattern is setting up.

Above average temperatures are on deck for the state as we get through our Tuesday, and really, the rest of our shortened work week.

A ridge of high pressure, which is an area of sinking air that results in clear skies and a quiet weather pattern, is building throughout Utah. These conditions allow for mostly sunny skies, temperatures climbing and a drying and warming trend.

Today, we will be warming up from the upper 50s and low 60s and daytime highs will soar above average. The average high in Salt Lake City is 78 this time of year, but we will see temperatures hit the mid 80s today, with a high of 86 expected in SLC.

Northern Utah, Southwest Wyoming, Eastern Nevada, and Southeast Idaho will also see highs hit the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies, while the central part of the state will focus on the mid to upper 80s.

The heat doesn’t joke around in Souther Utah, with the high in St. George making a run for 99! Sunny skies expected, and while the average in St. George right now is 91, a few degrees make a big difference especially in the extreme heat.

The heat can sneak up on you fast, so it’s a great reminder to leave nothing in the car, drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you are going to be outdoors. Make it a great day!

High pressure will flex its muscles by the end of the workweek, with record-tying or breaking potential ahead!

