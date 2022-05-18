SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We have a nice day ahead of us with above-average temperatures expected along the Wasatch Front. We have a westerly flow today with fairly quiet conditions. Daytime highs will hit the upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front, Central Utah will see a range of 80s, and the southern edge of Utah and Moab will hit the 90s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with more cloud cover in Central and Southern Utah. We can’t rule out an isolated mountain shower in the southern half of the state as well.

Our quiet conditions will be short-lived with changes for the latter half of the workweek. As we head into Thursday, a cold front will begin to move into the Beehive State and change things up. We’ll see increased southerly flow and winds ahead of an organized cold front. The front opens the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t be until Friday when the cool air is felt down south.

In the northern half of the state from late Thursday into Friday, there will be wet weather potential while southern Utah stays mostly dry and breezy. The increased winds have resulted in an elevated fire risk. A Red Flag Warning is posted for parts of Washington County, near Kanab, Lake Powell, and near Hanksville that will begin on Thursday and last for parts of Southern Utah into Friday.

Fire concerns elevate by the end of the work week for Southern #Utah. Red Flag warnings for Washington County, the Mojave Desert & Grand Staircase areas will begin on Thursday. Winds Thursday will be quite a bit stronger than today. The fire risk holds Friday#utwx @thomasgeboywx pic.twitter.com/N0roOAA213 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 18, 2022

By Friday, temperatures highs will only hit the low 60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George falls back into the 80s. We’ll continue to fine-tune the details as we get closer. Stay with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast as we pinpoint the details.

Bottom line? A pleasant Wednesday slightly above average, with the slightest chance of a mountain storm in Southern Utah.

