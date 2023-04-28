SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We had a gusty start to the day with some whipping canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, but gusty conditions have relaxed up north.

The bottom line? We’ll close out the workweek with near-seasonal spring warmth and breezy winds before our warming trend really ramps up this weekend.

Today, the strongest winds will be in southern Utah where we could see some gap winds in lower Washington County. Winds will be northerly which means temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday. It won’t be anything significant meaning most will see highs within a few degrees of where we should be for seasonal averages, so expect mid to upper 60s for the Wasatch Front and low 80s in Southern Utah. Skies will be mostly sunny across the state with high pressure firmly in control.

This weekend, the high pressure controlling our weather will start to shift from west to east across our area. This will result in winds switching from northerly to southerly over the weekend. With those southerly winds will come warmer temperatures as we stay mostly dry. On Saturday, daytime highs will be roughly 10 degrees above average in most spots with 60s and 70s up north with some along the Wasatch Front seeing upper 70s while more in southern Utah will see 80s as St. George hits 90. Peak heating underneath this ridge is expected Sunday and Monday, with SLC highs Sunday feasibly reaching 80 in Salt Lake and mid-90s in St. George!

As excited as many of us are for warmer weather to return, we do have to keep an eye on the runoff and possible flooding. This rapid warmup can accelerate Spring runoff and rivers, creeks and streams are expected to be running high and fast. As of right now, there are no flood watches, warnings, or advisories. We’ll keep you posted on any changes or flooding concerns as they arise.

