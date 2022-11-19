SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Hope you’re ready for the weekend, Utah! We start things off cold! We will be warming up from the teens and twenties with daytime highs just slightly warmer than Friday.

Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it’s 49 degrees.

The northerly flow will continue into Saturday and become more northwesterly into Sunday. This will allow for daytime highs to gradually warmup into early next week. A ridge of high pressure will build this weekend and while that brings very stable conditions, this time of year, we will also see the possibility of strengthening inversion. Expect haze to pop up in some of the valleys in the north and a slow decline in air quality. Temperatures are forecast to warm up some next week, however, possible valley inversions building into next week may limit daytime high temperatures.

We will remain dry through the start of next week, and our ridge of high pressure may be stubborn enough to block wet weather potential for most of Thanksgiving week. A weak system will bring some clouds to Utah midweek, but it looks like the wet weather will go around the ridge. We are still several days out, so we will keep tracking the pattern development and keep you posted.

Bottom Line? Bundle up for the next several days! Possible valley inversions could limit how warm we get next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.