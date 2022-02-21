A snowy and wintry President’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4)- Happy President’s Day, Utah!

As we honor the birthdays of both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, snow and cold temperatures really grip the state. During the morning hours, a snow band moves through parts of the Wasatch Front, leaving us with a bit of a messy morning commute.

Snow showers will then follow for most of the morning and afternoon in northern and central Utah, leading to snow slowly but surely accumulating. For those of us heading to the mountains in the northern half of the state, be extremely careful when driving in higher elevations as the snowfall amounts will be great, causing visibility and traction issues.

Winds will be on the breezy side in the north, but heading into central and southern Utah they will be really whipping around. Winds will be strong at times, gusting up to 50 miles per hour, causing issues for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust will be an issue for areas that have not received snow yet with blowing snow being an issue as well.

Temperatures will be quite vast as the winter system brings in the colder air, first to the northern half then later to the rest of the state. Highs in northern Utah will be in the 30s for most, while in southern and central Utah most areas will still be in the 40s and 50s. Heading into the afternoon hours, the I-15 corridor will be very bad to drive through, so if you can avoid driving through there at that time it would be best to avoid it.

In short, a reminder that winter is still here for our President’s Day!

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!