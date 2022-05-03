SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

A storm system brings impacts to Northern and Central Utah on Tuesday. We start with mostly cloudy skies, and we get wet weather filling in this afternoon in the valleys with sloppy spring, snow showers expected above 5000 feet. This quick-moving system keeps us unsettled on Tuesday and will keep active skies around until the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The passing cold front opens the door for Northwest winds and temperatures will take a tumble. Daytime highs will slip below average and drop 10-15 degrees in Northern Utah. Expect upper 40s and low to mid 50s along the Wasatch Front and through Central Utah. Southern Utah will also see a drop in temperature, but not nearly as drastic as northern Utah. Daytime highs will hit the 60s and 70s in Southern Utah with gusty winds holding on for Washington County. A wind advisory is posted for San Juan County in SE Utah from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Breezy conditions and/or gusty winds continue throughout much of the coming week in the south.

Below-average temperatures will mean a chilly overnight as well. Lows will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s in many of the valleys, but mountain valleys will get cold. A Hard Freeze Watch is posted for the Sevier Valley, including Panguitch, from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. Lows could hit the mid 20s, so it’s important to cover sensitive crops in that area.

High pressure returns Wednesday and will keep the state warm for the rest of the workweek. A warming trend and dry conditions will hold until this weekend when another potential wet weather system visits the Beehive State.

Bottom line? Valley rain and mountain snow showers show up in the northern half of the state with gusty winds continuing down south.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!