SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Another frigid start to the morning with northerly flow holding strong across the Beehive State.

Patchy fog this morning along Northern Utah will be followed by mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds in Southwest Utah, on top of already frigid cold temperatures, are creating dangerously cold wind chill values as well. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday with highs near freezing in Northern Utah, mid-40s for St. George. Partly cloudy skies are expected across the state with changes moving in on Friday.

A series of storm systems are expected to move through the region beginning on Friday with heavy mountain snowfall possible for the Northern Mountain areas. Early forecasts call for roughly 6-12″ for the higher elevations with several inches possible in the valleys. Snow will spread into the Central Mountains throughout the day with lesser impacts expected. The Wasatch Front could see 1-3″ of snow with the Benches seeing 3-6″. This is only the beginning of our next rounds of storms as more are lining up for the weekend.

Saturday will bring a few lingering snow showers to the northern mountain regions with some scattered showers in the valleys. The larger storm system is still slated for late Sunday into Monday of next week.

A trough of low pressure sliding to the southwest of Utah will bring healthy mountain snowfall into early next week with valleys picking up several inches. The trough will help pull down more arctic air into the state and temperatures will likely drop 15-20 degrees below normal in Northern Utah by Tuesday. The best chance for snowfall appears to be Sunday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line?! Quiet weather for Thursday with several rounds of snow beginning Friday through early next week.

