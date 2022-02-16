A reminder of winter with the chance of snow showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

An unsettled day ahead with below-average temperatures and the chance of snow. We saw light snow in Northern Utah valleys just before midnight and another round of scattered snow showers is on the way.

Another weak disturbance will track through the state and with colder air in place, it’s also more likely we’ll see straight snow with minor accumulations. Wet weather will be scattered in nature and will favor the mountains and outside of the mountains central and northern Utah.

Models have backed off on what we could potentially see when it comes to snow totals so right now our valleys could see anywhere from a trace to an inch, the Tooele Valley may do a little better at 1-2″ thanks to a northerly flow of air, benches could see 1-2″, mountain valleys are likely to range from 1-3″, and most of our mountains will see 2-6″ with the potential some of our central mountains could see upwards of 8″. Any snow that does fall will bring minimal impacts to valleys, while mountain routes could see a reminder of winter driving conditions.

Heading into Thursday, high pressure settles in with dry conditions yet again. We’ll kick off a gradual warming trend through the end of the week, with above-average numbers bouncing back for our dry weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s Saturday and Sunday in Salt Lake City, but into early next week, models are hinting at the potential for another storm system. A President’s Day storm would be very on-brand for a Utah winter, so here’s hoping that storm continues to develop and deliver some powder. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Unsettled midweek with the chance of snow showers and below-average daytime highs! Finally, a change!

