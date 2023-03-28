SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! Happy Tuesday! After an active start to the workweek in northern Utah, we’ll see calm skies across the state! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but it will be windy with winds out of the south. That southerly wind will help push our daytime highs within shouting distance of where they should be for this time of year with highs ranging in the 30s to 50s in northern Utah with mainly 40s and 50s down south as St. George climbs to the mid-60s!

In the mountains, it will be a rare bluebird day, but on the ridgelines, it will be windy and another thing to keep in mind is that the avalanche danger in the backcountry remains elevated. With all the fresh snow the groomers and in-bound areas are the places to be!

As we go into tonight, we’ll start to see clouds increase and with the southerly flow, overnight lows will be roughly 5-10 degrees warmer than last night even though it will still be chilly. The reason for the increased clouds and winds is due to an approaching storm that is currently impacting California. It’s a strong upper-level low pressure that will be able to tap into the atmospheric river moisture in the Pacific. By the second half of tomorrow, that will be the main driving force in our weather.

Ahead of the moisture will continue to see the winds increase and in western Utah a wind advisory will be in effect from noon through 9PM as gusts could reach or even exceed 55mph. The southerly winds will help warm us up a bit more compared to what we see today. As the cold front ahead of the low-pressure moves in, we’ll see wet weather spread across the state with mainly valley rain and mountain snow.

The wet weather potential will run highest by the late afternoon through tomorrow night as the front moves from west to east. Even after the cold front moves east of Utah by early Thursday, the main dynamics of the storm combined with lingering moisture will lead to more widespread wet weather potential through Thursday. Also, with colder air moving in, there will be a chance we could see times of valley rain and snow.

By Friday wet weather looks to clear southern Utah, but another weak system moving through could result in the chance for additional showers in northern Utah through at least the first part of the day. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be looking at temperatures once again being roughly 10-15 degrees below average with mainly 30s and 40s for daytime highs for most across the state.

Saturday will bring another brief break in our weather as temperatures begin to moderate. The calm conditions likely won’t last though because our next storm looks poised to move in by early next week starting first in northern Utah potentially on Sunday. Meanwhile, it should be a lovely weekend down south ahead of that wet weather likely arriving on Monday. Stay tuned as we fine-tune the forecast!

