SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! More active weather across the region to kick off the work week. A weak front moving through this morning will generate mainly light valley rain and mountain snow showers.

Our best window for precipitation will be late morning through the early afternoon as the front moves through. However, lingering moisture and some instability will generate additional isolated showers across the state throughout the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the low 50s along the Wasatch Front with mid-60s for St. George.

Our next major event will begin taking shape on Tuesday with another atmospheric river event for the state. When we talk about an atmospheric river, we’re referring to a system with tropical origins and packing a lot of moisture. This late in the winter season, this type of storm usually means valley rain and heavy mountain snow for Utah. That’s what it’s looking like right now with valley rain in the forecast and feet of mountain snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued ahead of the storm for the Northern Mountains of Utah beginning Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. Snow levels will likely start at high levels around 7,500-8,500 feet over the Northern Mountains. Snow levels are expected to lower throughout the day Wednesday to possibly 4,000-5,000 feet Wednesday evening. Heavy snowfall of 8-18 inches is expected over the Northern Mountains with isolated amounts in the Upper Cottonwoods of 30 inches or more. The Central and Southern Mountains will also see snowfall with estimates of 6-12″ currently expected.

The valleys will see periods of rain from Tuesday evening through early Thursday, along with blustery winds and dropping temperatures. During the atmospheric river event, Wednesday will see the greatest precipitation totals with some valleys picking up 0.50-1.00 inches of rain. Winds will also be strongest Wednesday with 15-25 mph winds expected along the Wasatch Front.

The system will clear on Thursday and temperatures will be trending 10 degrees cooler than normal for most areas. It looks like we’ll get a break from showers on Friday, but we could see more active weather over the weekend.

Stay tuned.