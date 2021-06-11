A nearly perfect start to the weekend with warmer temperatures and mostly clear skies, but heat awaits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a much cooler, below average day throughout the region on Thursday, a significant warming trend begins Friday afternoon through the weekend.

High pressure will begin to take a stranglehold over the four corners region pumping in plenty of sunshine and heat.

High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s over Northern and Central Utah, while Southern Utah will see 80s and 90s. Unfortunately, ongoing fires throughout Eastern Utah show no signs of containment anytime soon and continue to grow.

With the additional growth expected, smoke will be visible for days over Eastern Utah and the Uinta Basin. The smoke will raise 2.5 levels to moderate or unhealthy at times, depending on the amount of wildfire smoke. Thankfully, lighter winds in the forecast will allow for firefighters to try and gain some containment as the fire weather threat subsides today.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s for most, for those overnight low temperatures with mostly clear skies, but the weekend will see the start of an excessively hot stretch of weather for the region.

Stay weather informed both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.