A mostly sunny day for our Memorial Day forecast

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The low pressure system is exiting our area, but not without a little parting gift of showers along the central and southern mountains of Utah.

Winds are still relatively breezy for most throughout our area, meaning that fire concerns still remain.

The showers will begin to taper off after we lose our sunshine this evening and see a much calmer overnight period once again.

Northern Utah, Southwest Wyoming, Eastern Nevada, and Southeast Idaho are expecting to see lows ranging around the mid 40s to mid 50s with mainly clear skies.

In Central Utah, we expect to see lows of the mid 40s and mid 50s overnight, and again, mainly clear skies.

Southern Utah, will have warmer lows as we expect to see our lows hover around the upper 40s to mid 60s under mainly clear to clear skies.

Tuesday, the high pressure system begins to really take hold and give us a quick taste of summer as we continue into the work week.

