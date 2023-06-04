SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Limited moisture is hanging on to parts of northern Utah this morning with improving conditions for the Wasatch Front throughout the morning and early afternoon. However, moisture remains in place over much of the region and will generate chances of afternoon thundershowers along the higher elevations of the state. Only a slight chance of showers remains over Wasatch Front later today with daytime highs near seasonal averages for most areas.

The active pattern will continue into the workweek. We’ll likely see a similar pattern as over the weekend with not everyone seeing a thunderstorm, but the general threat will exist for everyone in Utah. So, if you have any outdoor plans, it’s best to keep a watchful eye on the skies!

Severe weather isn’t likely for today, but storms will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. With isolated storms expected in southern Utah, flash flooding is possible for a few popular recreation spots. The flash flood possibility includes Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and San Rafael Swell. It’s not the time to be in slot canyons or other low-lying areas as storms develop. Make sure you stay weather-aware throughout the state while outdoors.

As for temperatures, warmer air will move in for the first part of the week followed by some cooling in the second half. Daytime highs will range in the upper 70s and low 80s in northern Utah while most in southern Utah will see 80s. In St. George and throughout lower Washington County, highs will range in the lower 90s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain possible most days with the best chances arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FLOOD ALERTS

Peak spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have two flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice for minor flooding.

To go along with the Flood Warnings, we also have a Flood Advisory in effect. The only remaining advisory is for the Logan River near Logan, UT.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Complete Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!