SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We start our weekend with a lull in the action today.

Statewide, we see a decent break in the weather through at least the daytime hours, but as we approach the evening, the southwest part of the state starts to see wet weather again. Also, with a continued southerly flow, expect temperatures will come up a bit more to result in mainly 30 and 40s up north with 40s and 50s down south! The calm conditions won’t last though and by tonight, wet weather returns to Southern Utah.

A storm system tracking through the Desert Southwest will push increase cloud cover this evening, with rain moving into St. George to start, then mixed precipitation and the chance of snow into the overnight. Snow is expected to become more widespread through southern and into northern Utah. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for southern Utah set to go into place at 5 p.m. on Saturday and remain until 5 p.m. Sunday. Most of the snow will be kept to the upper elevations but we could certainly see more of the white stuff on the ground in St. George. Snowfall totals are still a little hard to predict as the storm is shifting, but we are looking at 2-6″ in Zion National Park and the Bryce Canyon area, and 5-10″ in the Pine Valley mountains.

This storm will also bring hefty winds and gusts could reach up to 45 mph. With the new snow, this will bring about drifting, blowing snow that could make travel very difficult in some areas. Please plan ahead and try avoid any outdoor activities during this advisory.

With more widespread snow expected on Sunday, seeing mainly showers in northern Utah on Monday as that storm moves to the east. At this point, forecast models are projecting another storm to impact Utah by midweek, but the timing is still unclear. Right now, our next strong system looks to target the state Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned as we continue to hone in on the finer details of the forecast, but the main takeaway is that we have more active weather heading our way to end the weekend through at least the middle of next week.

Bottom Line? Calmer weather for most of Saturday, with wet weather arriving in the evening and overnight!

