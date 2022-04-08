SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We are closing out the work week with some spring warmth and above average temperatures. High pressure will provide a beautiful day statewide with plenty of sunshine as daytime highs will climb to be about 15-20 degrees above average in most spots. The ridge of high pressure doesn’t stay in control long, and will flatten on Saturday.

A mostly dry cold front will sweep through northern Utah on Saturday before moving through southern Utah by Sunday. Winds will be gusty and we’ll see increased cloud cover in association with the front, and temperatures will dip below average by Sunday. There is not much potential for wet weather, but some higher elevation snow showers can’t be ruled out at this point.

Following with weather pattern shift, the state becomes even more active early next week with a more potent system potentially taking aim at the Beehive state. This system will allow temperatures to stay below average through the middle of next week with a good chance for wet weather across the state. At this point, it looks like the best chance will be from late Monday through early Wednesday.

Wet weather will likely start as valley rain and mountain snow, but with colder air in place, there will be potential for snow down to the valley floors. This system is still evolving, so as precipitation timing and totals come more into focus, we will keep you posted.

Bottom line? A stunning Friday ahead, with changes for your weekend and into next week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!