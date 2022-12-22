SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway.

Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values will remain chilly. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the state with the 50s returning to St. George, and teens, 20s and 30s throughout the rest of the state.

Late tonight and into early tomorrow morning, we have another weak disturbance graze Northern Utah. We could see light mountain snowfall and a few flurries in the valleys from Cache Valley to Salt Lake County. Very little impact is expected from this passing storm, and once it clears the region, high pressure sets up heading into Christmas weekend.

We will have a Northwest flow to keep us slightly unsettled for the holiday weekend, with the chance of a weak little wave moving through the area, you can’t rule out the chance for some light flurries on Christmas Eve morning. With a ridge of high pressure in place, we could see air quality impacts early next week, but an active pattern will linger.

Weather models are hinting at storms by the middle of next week, the last week of the year, and with the chance of milder temperatures that could bring a mix of rain and snow. Time will tell, so standby for more!

Bottom Line? After a frigid start to the day, we get clearing conditions and a brief break ahead of a small storm for Friday.

