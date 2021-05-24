A few storms but a mostly dry Monday for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a rather active and wet end to the weekend for Northern Utah, a break in the storms is expected Monday.

A weak disturbance will graze far Northern Utah during the remainder of the day bringing the threat for isolated thundershowers along the Utah/Nevada border. Temperatures will remain below average for the time of year with daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees below normal throughout the region.

Those living in Salt Lake County South to the Arizona border can expect to see mostly sunny skies and light winds. Those living north of Salt Lake City will likely see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of thundershowers for Cache Valley.

Elevated fire weather conditions are set to re-develop on Tuesday for Southern Utah as winds increase from the Southwest.

Stay informed and up to date with your pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.

