A few more showers in Eastern Utah for Sunday afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cloud cover continues to linger for most of the northern half of our area with shower activity concentrated around Northeast Utah and Eastern Nevada.

Showers will begin to fizzle out as the sun begins to set for us this evening reducing the chances for rain throughout our entire area. Our lows for Northern Utah are expected to stay around the mid-40s and mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

In Central Utah, our lows will hover around the mid-50s and will see much drier conditions as the high elevation showers end for the night. In Southern Utah, we can expect to see lows hanging around the mid 40 to mid-60s for most. Sunday, we see the return of shower activity to parts of Eastern and Southern Utah again.



For your full Memorial Day Weekend forecast, head on over to abc4.com/weather and catch us on-air tonight for ABC4 News. We are There4You.