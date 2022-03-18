SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We start with some cloud cover, associated with a small disturbance that started to impact us Thursday night. This weak system brought limited moisture with the Uintas getting the best chance for an isolated shower.

The clouds will eventually break up with more sunshine for the afternoon and our warming trend will continue. High pressure will allow temperatures to rebound to seasonal averages, with the mid to upper 50s expected along the Wasatch Front and the upper 60s returning to St. George.

The ridge of high pressure will hold until Saturday, but while we will see mild temperatures, we’ll also face additional cloud cover and increasing southwesterly winds. The southerly flow strengthens as an area of low pressure approaches the Beehive State. Daytime highs will run mild on Saturday, climbing about 10 degrees above average with mostly cloudy skies for the state.

By Saturday night into Sunday, the low pressure will start to move in, causing a good chance for wet weather across the state on Sunday. This will likely start off as valley rain and mountain snow, but with colder air behind this system, the valley rain could transition to snow. Accumulations are expected in the high country, and that means avalanche danger will increase. There is also a chance that as rain transitions to snow, we’ll see some sloppy valley accumulation. Stay tuned for a clearer view of storm totals as we near Sunday!

Bottom Line? We close the work week with a mix of sun and clouds, as well as a warming trend.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!