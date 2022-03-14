SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday, Utah!

Starting off our workweek, we will be on the warmer side, closer to the average for this time of year and even saying hello to the sun once again.

We’ll get a nice break from wet weather as high pressure builds in ahead of the next quick-moving system. This will be accompanied by many of us seeing mostly sunny to downright sunny skies and spring-like temperatures.

We’ll see highs in the 40s and 50s for northern Utah, while the central and southern parts of the state will be in the 50s and 60s again. Winds will die down thanks to the high pressure over us. This will be a welcome break for those in northern Utah after a soggy Sunday. Heading into Monday evening, clouds begin to fill in ahead of Tuesday night’s quick-moving system.

In short, a pause in the wet weather to start off the workweek.

Stay ahead of the ever-changing spring weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!