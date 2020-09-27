A Cooler Sunday Ahead for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A cold front moved through the state on Saturday which will allow high temperatures on Sunday to be in the 60s across most of Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front.

The remainder of the state will see a range of temperatures from the 90s in St. George to the 50s and 60s in the higher elevations. The one downside to the cool temperatures comes the brisk Northwest winds that will linger over the North. This will make it feel even chillier outside so if your planning on taking a drive to find some fall colors, maybe bring a jacket.

Heading into the next week, expect very dry conditions to persist with a gradual increase in temperatures region-wide with light winds.

We will close out the month of September with a return to the 80s but with no precipitation in the forecast, our severe drought will continue to get worse over the next several weeks. We will also end our water year, which runs from October 1 to September 30 as the 16th driest in Salt Lake City history at 10.96″. The average is 16.1″