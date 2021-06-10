A cooler evening as winds begin to decrease ahead of a chilly overnight forecast

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A potent cold front continues to progress through the state this afternoon and evening providing considerable cooling for most, but winds remain gusty.

It was a warm and windy start to the day with clear skies, but as the front reached Utah, clouds developed along and behind it as well as providing very gusty winds. Thankfully, winds will begin to decrease gradually across all of Western Utah, with the windiest weather expected over Eastern Utah.

With conditions remaining hot, dry, and windy over Eastern Utah, due to the late timing of the cold front, critical to extreme fire danger is in the forecast.

Parts of the Uinta Basin and Castle Country will remain in this extreme fire danger threat through the evening hours.

In this same area, wind advisories are now in effect from Lake Powell to the Uinta Basin for wind gusts up to 50 mph with a few isolated higher gusts. It’s extremely important to obey all fire restrictions, on a state and local level, to avoid any additional fire starts.

Firefighters currently battling the Bear and Pack Creek fires have seen explosive growth within the last 24 hours, making for near impossible conditions to fight these fires. A few isolated thundershowers are possible across the Idaho/Utah border, but this will not make a dent in the ongoing drought.

Eventually, the entire region will see the relaxation of winds late tonight, which will bring relief to the fire weather. Overnight lows are forecast to be cool for most, and chilly for others under clear skies.

