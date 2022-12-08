SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! An exiting system dropped some light snow overnight and with frigid temps in place, icy travel conditions should be expected until temperatures warm up to freezing by the late morning hours.

While the wet weather has moved on, higher elevations in Southeast Utah can expect lingering snow showers into early Thursday. You can expect daytime highs statewide to hit the 30s and 40s, with drier conditions and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies statewide. Today offers a brief break in our active pattern, but it doesn’t last.

We are in between two storm systems with another quick-hitting storm moving through Northern Utah. Friday brings another quick-hitting storm with snow for northern and central Utah. This storm could affect your evening commute but won’t stick around long, leaving us with Saturday as another pause in the active weather system. Unfortunately, this pause will be short-lived and followed up by our next wave of storms that will have a bigger impact.

Sunday will start with some mountain snow and valley rain, but by the evening we should see snow in the valley as well. Then things will pick up Monday and hang on through Tuesday. We’ll also see temperatures drop significantly from the weekend into Tuesday as the Wasatch Front could have highs in the 20s and St. George might not reach 40 degrees.

It is very likely that the National Weather Service will be issuing more Winter Alerts as we get closer to these new storms.

Bottom Line?! Light snow showers remain in the forecast through the end of the week with active weather continuing over the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.