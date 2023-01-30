SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Bitter cold temperatures coupled with breezy to blustery winds are generating dangerously cold wind chill values this morning in Northern Utah.

The coldest values will be along the Northern Wasatch Front and north to the Idaho Stateline where wind chill values of -10 to -30 are possible. Time outdoors Monday morning should be very limited if you go out at all. Daytime highs will be near 20 degrees along the Wasatch Front with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

While Northern Utah deals with the extreme cold, Southern Utah is dealing with snow and cold. Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through 7 p.m. over the Southern Mountains where storm totals of 5-10″ of snowfall are expected.

Higher amounts are possible at Brian Head and the Pine Valley Mountains. Southwest valleys from Beaver to Cedar City will see 2-5″ of snowfall with the advisory also going to 7 p.m. The storm will linger in Southeast Utah into Monday evening with clearing skies into early Tuesday.

Temperatures and wind chill values will once again be dangerously cold for Northern Utah late Monday into Tuesday morning. Wind Chill Watch has been issued already with the current warning running through noon Monday. Daytime highs will stay colder than normal throughout the week with highs only in the mid 20’s Tuesday.

By the end of the week, we’ll finally see daytime highs back in the upper 30s. High pressure will keep calm weather in place throughout the remainder of the week.

Bottom Line?! Arctic air remains in place early in the week with another round of bitter cold wind chill values through early Tuesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!