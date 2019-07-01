Sweet tooth bear caught on camera

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Penn. (ABC4 News) It might not be a bear necessity, but it seems to satisfy a bear-like an appetite.
Check this video of a bear in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania caught on a Ring video camera climbing on to a homeowner’s back deck and drinking from the sweet nectar of a hummingbird feeder.
Once the bear gets up on the patio, he or she balances on the railing and starts sipping the nectar. It isn’t honey, but it does the trick.
The homeowner shared the video to the free Neighbors app by Ring.
