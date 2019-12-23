Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans

Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans Toggle header content

Student walks from Ohio to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans Video

Family books wrong dates for grandfather's Thanksgiving trip that ended up saving his life Video

Autism app Video

A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019 Video

Celebrating Hanukkah in a Christian community Video

Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school Video

Christmas wedding at Intermountain Medical Center Video

Mount Airy family welcomed into new home Video

Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered Video

Advocates walk fine line with immigration agencies Video

Police department's act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart Video