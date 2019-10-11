Going Agg- Episode 3

SALT LAKE CITY – (ABC4 Sports)- Follow the USU Aggies as they head into Mountain West Conference play against the Aztecs. Then undersized and overlooked, Going Agg sits down with the two anchors of the d-line to find out how they usually get the best of their opponent. Plus, #PolyStrong, learn about the strong Polynesian influence on Aggies.

What others are clicking on: