Going Agg

Going Agg- Episode 3

Video
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY – (ABC4 Sports)- Follow the USU Aggies as they head into Mountain West Conference play against the Aztecs. Then undersized and overlooked, Going Agg sits down with the two anchors of the d-line to find out how they usually get the best of their opponent. Plus, #PolyStrong, learn about the strong Polynesian influence on Aggies.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Videos

Sitake taking the blame for BYU's struggles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sitake taking the blame for BYU's struggles"

Jazz lose preseason game to Kings, 128-115

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jazz lose preseason game to Kings, 128-115"

Utes dominate Oregon State, 52-7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes dominate Oregon State, 52-7"

BYU loses to South Florida, 27-23

Thumbnail for the video titled "BYU loses to South Florida, 27-23"

Beehive Blitz Week 9 Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beehive Blitz Week 9 Part One"

Beehive Blitz Week 9 Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beehive Blitz Week 9 Part Two"
More Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories