The Utah Jazz have some pretty special fans! This Halloween fourth-graders Lucas and Carter dressed up as Donovan Mitchell’s… shoe!

Their Twitter account Lucas&CarterONJazz (@carteronjazz) described it as “the ultimate Halloween costume sporting possibly the largest Adidas D.O.N.#1.”

Last year they dressed up as Donovan Mitchell dunking a basketball. We can’t wait to see what these kids come up with next! Go Jazz!