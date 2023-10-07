SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! High pressure is now settled across the western U.S. and will be the main feature in our weather in the coming days.

For Utah, we are going to have some incredibly beautiful October warmth. For today, high temperatures will range mainly in the 70s and 80s across northern Utah while in southern Utah, we will see mid to upper 80s popping up near Lake Powell and in St. George! High pressure will also bring subsidence, so skies will be abundantly sunny across the state! Temperatures remain comfortable into the early evening, but we’ll see temperatures on the chilly side of things tonight, but not as cool as last night with 40s and 50s for most.

For Sunday, we will be looking at mostly sunny skies across the state with daytime highs that come in above average. Should be an absolutely stunning weekend weather wise so make those plans to spend time outside because this storm currently moving through is a reminder that the colder air isn’t too far away! The temperatures continue trending upward through the weekend and into Monday, topping off in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front as we approach 90 in St. George. If we’re looking for changes, those are likely to arrive by the middle of next week with the arrival of our next system. Looks like this system could bring a decent chance of wet weather for the northern half of the state while temperatures ease down to slightly below averages.

The bottom line? Great weather in store for the weekend with sunny skies and above average warmth.

