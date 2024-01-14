SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Winter Storm Warnings now include most of northern Utah. Overnight, the Winter Storm Warnings for Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah Valleys were downgraded to Winter Weather Advisories.

This took place because of how most of the valleys saw some rain and not just snow overnight. These warnings do extend into portions of southern Utah. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through the same duration for portions of central Utah including eastern Juab/Millard Counties, plus the Sanpete Valley.

Avalanche warnings are in effect until 6 a.m. Monday across all mountain ranges in Utah. Avalanche danger is now in the “Extreme” classifications. Scattered snow showers will start the day off. However, by Sunday afternoon and evening we will start to see a gradual clearing on the radar.

Eventually by Monday, most of the precipitation will start to wrap up, but we will still see a few lingering snow showers through the day on Monday in northern Utah for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That day is looking to be cold with an even colder night with temperatures falling into the near single-digit mark Monday night for the Wasatch Front.

Tuesday will likely be our first completely calm day in a while. However, it won’t be that way for long. Another round of wintry weather is possible Wednesday and Thursday for Northern and Central Utah.

The bottom line? Another wave of wintry precipitation as parts of the state are under Winter Storm Warnings.

We will continue to monitor each of these systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!