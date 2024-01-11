SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have had a very wintery and active couple of days with storms.

The bottom line? A strong winter storm will be moving through Utah today bringing statewide impacts and more snow squall potential.

Before we get into the storm, it’s worth noting that temperatures remain cold today. For most, highs will be in the 20s and 30s with only a couple of areas like St. George sneaking into the low 40s. Lake effect snow allowed for wintry conditions overnight and additional accumulation for some counties around the Great Salt Lake. With cold temperatures, wintry travel conditions lingered for the morning commute for some.

From now through Thursday night northern valleys will likely see another 3-6″, 4-8″ for lake effect areas, 5-10″ for the benches, 6-12″ for mountain valleys, 10-20″ for northern mountains with isolated up to 2ft+, 6-12″ for the central mountains, 5-10″ southern mountains, and central & southern valleys could see a trace-4″.

St George will also have the potential to see straight snow but would likely only be a skiff at most. Snow showers will dwindle in the valleys through the day, but isolated snow showers should be expected with a northwest flow in place. The Northern mountains will continue to see snow Thursday and through the close of the work week.

We have more active weather coming our way from the end of the workweek into this weekend with what could be another strong storm set to arrive by this weekend. Mountains will receive snow from the incoming storm, but the chance of warming temperatures for valleys could make valley precipitation type tricky on Saturday.

Right now, additional snow is expected. As a result, and ahead of the weekend storm, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, Bear River Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Western Uintas and Central Mountains.

Winter Storm Watches are generally issued when conditions are favorable for hazardous winter conditions and give advanced notice of about 24-36 hours. At this point, expected snow totals for the weekend include the potential for another foot to a foot and a half in the mountains and 3-6″ inches” along the Wasatch Front. These totals will evolve with the storm

Temperatures during the next seven-day period will continue to range below seasonal averages with cool/chilly days and cold nights. Thankfully, this active pattern is just what we need to help catch back up to our snowpack deficit after such a rough December.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!