SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! After a cold front moved through yesterday, we have another one moving through right now.

The first half of the day brought scattered snow showers to northern Utah and that is likely to be the case through the evening, especially in the high country.

Valley snow showers are likely to be more hit or miss in northern Utah, but they will remain possible as well, especially with lake enhancement/lake effect snow showers setting up. Additional minor accumulations remain possible in our valleys while we could still see a few inches plus in the mountains. If you plan on hitting the road this evening, be careful!

The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories across the high country in central and northern Utah will remain in effect through 11 p.m. tonight.

If you aren’t seeing snow, you are likely getting a taste of the colder air that filtered into the state with our northwest flow. Daytime high temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Expect highs in the 20s and 30s in northern Utah tomorrow with 30s and 40s for most down south. St. George will only manage the low 50s.

Down south, it’s unlikely we will see any moisture south of Beaver, but with winds switching out of the northwest, it will feel chilly, or in this case, December-like.

HEADS UP – As the chance of snow goes down tonight, the focus will shift to temperatures because it will be turning FRIGID! Could see single digits in the Wasatch Back with wind chills near 0° 🥶. pic.twitter.com/WtWPVRZu0H — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) December 8, 2023

As we go into tonight, the chance of snow will go down and the focus will become the temperatures as it will turn FRIGID.

Overnight lows across the state will plummet to the teens and twenties for just about everyone, however, in the high country, including the Wasatch Back, overnight lows in the single digits look likely. Bundle up and bring the pets inside!

Skies will calm on Saturday with only a slight chance of a stray snow shower in the high country and with cold temperatures staying in place. Outside of southern Utah, highs will range in the 20s and 30s.

As we round out the weekend and move into early next week, temperatures will look to rebound and stay steady near seasonal averages. While the chance of any wet weather looks low, we could see a few showers on Sunday and Tuesday with a couple of weak systems that could brush northern Utah.

