SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday or happy Thanksgiving eve! As we lead up to the Holiday weekend today will bring calm skies and cool temperatures. If you have any travel plans for the rest of the day, the weather won’t be getting in the way, even though the crowds might.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state with highs that mainly range in the 40s and 50s.

St. George will lead the way by breaking into the low 60s. Along the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley, the sunshine today will be accompanied by more inversion haze with moderate air quality expected. Into tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with overnight lows running a fraction warmer than last night, but most will still end up in the 20s and 30s.

The increasing clouds tonight will be the first signal that changes are on the way. As we move throughout the day on Thanksgiving, a storm system will drop in from the northwest. By the afternoon, we’ll be looking at scattered showers across northern Utah while clouds increase down south.

As we go from Thursday night into Black Friday, showers will spread across the state while the emphasis will be on the northern two-thirds of the state. By the second half of Black Friday into Friday night, the chance of wet weather will begin to go down as the storm begins to exit.

As our storm gets going, it is likely to start as valley rain and mountain snow, however, colder air will be moving in quickly. By Thanksgiving evening, that valley rain will likely become valley snow. By Friday, most of what we’ll see will be scattered snow showers in northern Utah while we’ll see times of rain and snow in the southern half of the state.

While this isn’t likely to be the most impressive storm ever, when it comes to totals, we could see some decent accumulations in the mountains. Due to this, the National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, Uintas, SW Wyoming and the Wasatch Back. This advisory will run from tomorrow afternoon through Friday afternoon.

At this point, it looks like most mountains in northern Utah could receive between 4-10″ while the Cottonwoods and western Uintas will likely see between 6-12″.

If everything comes together, we could see locally higher amounts with maybe closer to a foot and a half in the upper cottonwoods. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. The central and southern mountains won’t do as well as the northern mountains, but we could still see 3-8″ for the central mountains and 1-4″ for the southern mountains.

Mountain valleys will likely see between 2-6″ while higher elevation mountain valleys like Park City could receive 3-8″. Things get a little more complicated in our northern and central valleys and benches, but at this point, a couple of inches look possible for most valleys while we could see over a few inches on the benches. It will all depend on moisture, and if we do see a lake effect, totals are likely to be higher.

Given the potential of snow, roads could become tricky to treacherous (especially in the high country) with the main impacts likely to occur from the second half of Thanksgiving through the first half of Black Friday, however, we could see tricky travel conditions through early Saturday. Another product of this storm is that between Thursday night and Friday morning will be the potential of easterly canyon winds in northern Utah from Salt Lake County northward.

Regardless of moisture, some of, if not the coldest air of the season will move in, setting the table for what will be a cold and sunny weekend after Thanksgiving! Over the weekend, we likely won’t get out of the 30s along the Wasatch Front, while lows will plummet to the low 20s.

In the Wasatch Back, we’ll see 20s and 30s for highs with lows closer to 10 degrees.

While St. George won’t necessarily see cold daytime highs; it will be cool with highs near 50s while overnights drop into the 20s. Temperatures will slowly begin to moderate early next week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!