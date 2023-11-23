SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After a few quiet weather days, active weather is set to make a comeback for our Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Following increasing clouds overnight, you can feel a bit of a weather change is underway with a holiday storm. As we move throughout our Thanksgiving, a storm system will drop in from the northwest. By the afternoon we’ll be looking at scattered showers across northern Utah while clouds increase down south. As we go from Thursday night into Black Friday showers will spread across the state while the emphasis will be on the northern two thirds of the state. By the second half of Black Friday into Friday night, the chance of wet weather will begin to go down as the storm begins to exit.

THANKSGIVING STORM – After a quiet day today, our next storm drops in for our Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Winter weather advisories already posted for the high country in N. Utah. Even could see some minor accumulations in our valleys as much colder air is set to move in. pic.twitter.com/OW4nvgHIM2 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) November 22, 2023

As our storm gets going, it is likely to start as valley rain and mountain snow, however, colder air will be moving in quickly. By Thanksgiving evening, that valley rain will likely become valley snow. By Friday, most of what we’ll see will be scattered snow showers in northern Utah while we’ll see times of rain and snow in the southern half of the state. While this isn’t likely to be the most impressive storm ever when it comes to totals, we could see some decent accumulations in the mountains. Due to this, the National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, Uintas, SW Wyoming and the Wasatch Back including spots like Park City and Duchesne. The advisory goes into effect at 5pm Thursday and will remain in effect until 11pm Friday.

At this point it looks like most mountains in northern Utah could receive between 4-10″ while the Cottonwoods and western Uintas will likely see between 6-12″. If everything comes together, we could see locally higher amounts with maybe closer to a foot and half in the upper cottonwoods. The central and southern mountains won’t do as well as the northern mountains, but we could still see 3-8″ for the central mountains and 1-4″ for the southern mountains. Mountain valleys will likely see between 2-6″ while higher elevation mountain valleys like Park City could receive 3-8″. Things get a little more complicated in our northern and central valleys and benches, but at this point a couple inches look possible for most valleys while we could see over a few inches on the benches. It will all depend on moisture and if we do see lake effect, totals are likely to be higher.

Given the potential of snow, roads could become tricky to treacherous (especially in the high country) with the main impacts likely to occur from the second half of Thanksgiving through the first half of Black Friday, however we could see trickly travel conditions through early Saturday. The Utah Department of Transportation is calling for a moderate travel risk for the northern half of the state and down the I-15 to Cedar City. There is a high risk for some of the higher elevations of the Wasatch Range and the Bear River Mountains. The risk zones cover the I-15, I-70, and I-80 freeways.

Another product of this storm is that between Thursday night and Friday morning will be the potential of easterly canyon winds in northern Utah from Salt Lake County northward. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thanksgiving evening through Black Friday morning. The watch has been issued for Cache Valley and the northern Wasatch Front, including Logan, Ogden, and Bountiful. The watch begins Thursday evening and lasts through Friday morning. Blowing snow is a possibility and high-profile vehicles may find it difficult to drive. Places near canyon entrances are most prone to high wind speeds with the potential of seeing gusts reach 60mph. The wind and cold combo are a recipe for absolutely frigid wind chills. Logan’s wind chill is especially bitter with the potential to dive to single digits Friday morning and night. Bundle up, Northern Wasatch Front!

WIND ALERT: A High Wind Watch will go into effect Thanksgiving evening through Friday morning. Downslope winds of 55mph+ are possible, with gusts reaching 60mph

This will be during our winter storm so travel conditions could be dangerous, be careful! #utwx@ThomasGeboyWX pic.twitter.com/z2eHIPuS9Y — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) November 22, 2023

Regardless of moisture, some of, if not the coldest air of the season will move in, setting the table for what will be a COLD and sunny weekend after Thanksgiving! Over the weekend we likely won’t get out of the 30s along the Wasatch Front while lows will plummet to the low 20s. In the Wasatch Back we’ll see 20s and 30s for highs with lows closer to 10! While St. George won’t necessarily see cold daytime highs; it will be cool with highs near 50s while overnights drop into the 20s! Temperatures will slowly begin to moderate early next week.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer!