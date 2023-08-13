BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) — Over 340 fire personnel are at the scene of the nearly 7,300-acre Thompson Ridge Fire, according to Utah Fire Info.

The lightning-caused fire, located 10 miles southeast of Beaver, Utah, started just over a week ago, on Aug. 4. Officials said that as of today, Aug. 13, the fire is still 0% contained.

Officials said Sunday that a new weather system is bringing winds to the area and may increase fire activity. “Today there will be a new weather system moving in from the southeast, bringing winds from the east. Cooler, damper conditions will remain, but winds may increase fire activity when wind directions and terrain align,” a release states.

According to the release, firefighters have been able to identify areas where they can safely attempt to fight the fire around its perimeter. Officials said monsoonal moisture has helped fire crews in battling the blaze over the last two days. Parts of the fire area have reportedly seen .1″ to .25″ of rain.

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire officials will reportedly be hosting community meetings in Junction and Beaver this week. The Junction meeting will be at the local fire house at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. The Beaver meeting will be at the City Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Both meetings will be streamed on the Fishlake National Forest Facebook page as well, officials said.

SR-153, Kent’s Lake Road (137), Upper and Lower Kent’s Lake, Little Reservoir Campground, Anderson Meadow, and LeBaron are open at this time. Officials said to use caution in and around these areas as there will be ground and air equipment working to suppress the fire.

There are currently 11 engines, six helicopters, two water tenders, three dozers, nine crews, and 344 personnel working to fight the fire. The area is made up of steep, rugged terrain transitioning into rolling pinyon juniper hills, officials said.

The Thompson Ridge Fire started at just five acres on Aug. 4, and has grown to 7,289 acres. For reference, a football field is about 1.32 acres in size, meaning the fire has blazed over the equivalent of 5,522 football fields.