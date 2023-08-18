BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) — Containment at southern Utah’s nearly 7,300-acre Thompson Ridge Fire has increased to 29%, according to Utah Fire Info.

Scattered thunderstorms in the area have moved over much of the fire in the last few days, officials said. More thunderstorms are expected this weekend.

Officials said the fire has received minimal to moderate amounts of moisture, and that cooler temperatures and increased fuel moistures, or the amount of moisture that’s in the burning material, have resulted in moderate fire behavior.

Due to diligent work by firefighters, containment at the Thompson Ridge Fire has increased to 29%. However, officials said the fire is still proving difficult to manage.

The Thompson Ridge Wildfire (Image courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

The wildfire near Beaver, Utah called the Thompson Ridge fire has burned 7,289 acres as of Aug. 11 and is 0% contained, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency. (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

“There is less chance of spotting across the fireline, and very little surface movement of the fire. But crews continue to find heat in the heavy fuels underneath thick canopies,” Utah Fire Info stated.

Once heat spots are identified by drones, those areas are mitigated by ground crews. Firefighters on the line have stated that the accurate size of the fire is 7,253 acres. It started at just five acres on Aug. 4.

Officials said 457 personnel are involved in fighting the Thompson Ridge Fire. This fire was reportedly caused by lightning.

SR-153, Kent’s Lake Road (137), Upper and Lower Kent’s Lake, Little Reservoir Campground, Anderson Meadow, and LeBaron are open at this time. Officials said to use caution in and around these areas as there will be ground and air equipment working to suppress the fire.