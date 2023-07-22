TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A wildfire, now called “Rocky Fire,” has started in Tooele County, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire was discovered shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

Officials said Rocky Fire kicked up near Ibapah, originally estimated at 600 acres. Utah Fire Info is now reporting the fire at 1,500 acres, nearly tripling in size overnight.

Structures are reportedly threatened, though no evacuations have been issued at this time.

40 incident personnel are involved in fighting the fire, officials said.

The cause is undetermined at this time.