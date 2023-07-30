PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A new wildfire has kicked up in Provo near the Rock Canyon Campground, according to Utah Fire Info.

“Rock Canyon Fire” is located near the campground on the south side of the Dry Fork trail.

Officials say the fire is at around 1/4 acre, burning in down and dead timber.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation at this time.

Currently, resources at the scene include 10 firefighters, one engine, and one helicopter.