BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A new wildfire has kicked up in western Utah, about 20 miles north of Wendover, according to Utah Fire Info.

Officials say the fire, named “Bettridge Fire,” is located on the east slope of the Pilot Range, a mountain range on the border of Box Elder Co. and Nevada.

The fire was originally reported at around 100 acres at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Officials say the fire has doubled in size overnight, growing to around 200 acres.

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Responding resources include three large air tankers, four single-engine air tankers, one helicopter, and six engines.

Cause is currently unknown.