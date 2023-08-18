MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A new wildfire has sparked at the East Canyon Reservoir in Morgan County, according to Utah Fire Info.

Officials said the fire, dubbed the “East Canyon Fire,” is located at the north end of the reservoir.

Lightning reportedly caused the fire, which is now estimated at 8-10 acres.

Crews are “working their way in” to fight the fire, officials said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No structures are threatened at this time.