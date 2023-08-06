BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) — A wildfire called the “Thompson Ridge Fire” sparked just south of Beaver at Thompson Hollow on Friday, August 4, according to Utah Fire Info.

Officials said the fire is located 11 miles southeast of Beaver and is currently sized at around 5 acres.

Lightning reportedly caused the fire, which is now “smoldering, creeping, single tree torching,” a release states. The fire is currently burning in heavy dead and down timber, as well as mixed conifers.

“Fire managers are evaluating potential control features and are developing objectives commensurate with the values at risk,” the release states.

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

This fire is located in the jurisdiction of Fishlake National Forest. No structures are threatened at this time.

For updates, visit Utah Fire Info’s active updates here.