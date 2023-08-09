BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) — The lightning-caused fire near Beaver in southern Utah continues to grow, having jumped more than 2,000 acres since the start of the week.

The fire, dubbed the Thompson Ridge Fire, started on Friday, Aug. 4 about 11 miles southeast of Beaver at just five acres. By Monday, Aug. 7, the fire expanded to 250 by Monday, Aug. 7.

In the latest update from the Central Utah Fire Interagency, released the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 8, the fire has now reportedly spread to 2,700 acres.

A standard American football field, including endzones, is about 57,600 square feet. One acre is 43,560 square feet, meaning a football field is about 1.32 acres in size. This means about 3,564 football fields could fit in the area burned by the Thompson Ridge Fire.

Utah Fire Info said the Thompson Ridge Fire is “very active.” Smoke from the fire can be seen from I-15 and Highway 89 in the Tushar Mountains.

The fire is reportedly burning off of a heavy collection of dead and downed timber as well as mixed conifer. It has been “smoldering, creeping, and group torching with spotting” as it spread thousands of acres.

Central Utah Fire Interagency said the fire is still 0% contained but no structures have been threatened and no evacuations are in place.

“Fire managers are evaluating potential control features and are developing objectives commensurate with the values at risk,” Central Utah Fire Interagency said in a press release. The interagency said a “Type 3 Incident Management Team” has been ordered.

According to the press release, two Type 6 Engines, two Type 3 Helicopters with crews, a dozer, a water tender, and the Tushar Mountain Wildland Fire Module on are the scene to fight the fire.