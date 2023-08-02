SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Today will be a busy day across the state thanks to a combination of deep monsoon moisture and energy approaching from our southwest.

Through the rest of the afternoon and evening, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. Storms that develop today will be capable of heavy rain, but will also be capable of strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning. There is an ongoing flood watch for most of southern and central Utah through this evening, as thunderstorms could produce torrential rains capable of flash flooding.

While the flood watch primarily encompasses southern and central Utah, the entirety of the I-15 corridor is included in a slight risk of excessive rainfall that could result in flash flooding. A slight risk means there’s a 15 percent chance or greater of rain exceeding flash flood guidance within 25 miles of a given point within the risk.

Given the risk of flash flooding, it’s important to avoid any backcountry areas, especially ones that include slot canyons, dry washes, and streams. The National Weather Service has even placed an EXPECTED Flash Flooding risk today at Zion, Bryce, Capitol Reef, the San Rafael Swell, Glen Canyon/Lake Powell, and the Grand Staircase.

FLOOD WATCH now in effect for most of central and southern #Utah today as heavy rain could result in flash flooding; especially in slot canyons, dry washes, and small streams. Be weather aware today! #Utwx pic.twitter.com/6epulYSMAw — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 2, 2023

While most of Utah has a good chance of seeing wet weather, there will be times with a break in the action, with even a few that get through dry.

Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with daytime highs that come in roughly 5-10 degrees below average for most thanks to the extra moisture in the air. Daytime highs will range in the 80s and 90s for most, with higher terrain areas seeing 60s and 70s.

Thunderstorms will remain likely into the evening hours, but as we get away from sundown, the chance will gradually decrease, even though spotty showers will continue to be possible through tonight, especially in northern Utah.

By tomorrow, a westerly wind will begin to take hold, and this will result in decreasing moisture. The moisture will clear out of southern Utah first, even though a few showers and thunderstorms remain possible.

Moisture will hold on a little longer up north, so Thursday will be another day with scattered storms for areas north of I-70. Daytime highs will also remain decently below average up north while temperatures begin to ease up to near seasonal down south.

As we round out the workweek and move into the beginning of the weekend, we’ll be looking at drier skies with only a slight chance, mainly in the high terrain in northern Utah. By Saturday, daytime highs will be within a few degrees of normal across the state.

For the end of the weekend, we could see another brief cool down as a weak system is set to brush by northern Utah. There also may be just enough moisture to see isolated storm potential return before we’re back to mostly dry and seasonal into early next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah's summer weather and weather changes with Utah's 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online.