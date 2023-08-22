SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! So far today we’ve seen rounds of showers and thunderstorms and it will be more of the same throughout the day.

We have deep monsoon moisture in place, so no matter where you are across the state, there’s a good chance of wet weather finding you. Thunderstorms will once again be capable of producing heavy rain and along/near the I-15 corridor, there’s a low-end risk of isolated severe storms, with the main threat being strong winds.

The flood watch for southwestern and south-central Utah has been extended through this evening as storms will be capable of producing flash flooding, especially over slot canyons, dry washes, burn scars, low-lying areas, and urban areas.

Even outside of the flood watch, there’s an elevated risk of excessive rainfall for most of Utah today, as most storms will be capable of producing heavy rain that could result in flooding. Across the Mighty 5 and southern Utah recreation areas today, the risk of flash flooding is “Probable.” Avoid backcountry hikes and avoid driving through flooded roadways!

Even though today brings a good chance of thunderstorms statewide today, it won’t be non-stop rain 100 percent of the time, but it will likely come in waves for a lot of spots. If you had any plans to be outside today, keep your eyes on the sky and be weather aware.

Outside of any wet weather, for most we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with below average temperatures. Most will see highs in the 70s and 80s.

Salt Lake will struggle to reach 80, while St. George will only see the mid-80s this afternoon. Where we have the lowest chance of wet weather today; relative to the rest of the state, in eastern Utah, where we’ll have a little more sunshine, we’ll see mainly 80s and 90s from Vernal down through San Juan County.

As we move into the second half of the workweek, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather. The monsoon flow will continue with likely another surge that arrives Thursday into Friday. This means that while our Wednesday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide, there will be fewer compared to what we’re seeing today.

As that second surge arrives on Thursday, storms become likely once again and scattered storms will stick around through Friday. Temperature-wise, we’ll run closer to our seasonal averages for the second half of the workweek.

By the weekend, monsoon moisture will finally begin to dwindle, and rain chances will lower. With lowering rain chances, temperatures will begin to increase. On Saturday, there will be potential for isolated storms, as daytime highs for most top out within a few degrees of seasonal norms.

Then from Sunday into early next week skies are looking mostly dry as daytime highs will range a few degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll be back in the low to mid-90s while St. George will flirt with triple-digit heat once again.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!