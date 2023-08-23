SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the work week, and we have unsettled conditions holding on.

The bottom line? Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the day as storm potential lingers through the end of the workweek.

After numerous showers and strong storms Tuesday, we will overall be a bit drier today but expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Our monsoon moisture stays in the forecast with another decent surge of moisture that arrives Thursday into Friday.

The positioning of a dome of high pressure making headlines for the central part of the country actually aids in our next surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As that second surge arrives on Thursday storms become likely once again and scattered storms will stick around through Friday.

Temperature-wise, we’ll run closer to our seasonal averages for the second half of the workweek. On Tuesday, the high temperature topped out at 73, which if it holds, would be a record low high temperature in Salt Lake City for Aug. 22.

Severe storm potential is lower today with a general thunderstorm threat for the Beehive state. Nonetheless, isolated to scattered storms are capable of producing flash flooding, especially over slot canyons, dry washes, burn scars, low-lying areas, and urban areas. Flash flood potential remains in the “probable” category for the Mighty 5 and surrounding southern Utah recreation areas today. It’s still wise to stay away from slot canyons, normally dry washes and low-lying areas in the backcountry.

Outside of any wet weather, for most, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with below-average temperatures. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s, with Salt Lake topping out in the upper 80s and St. George making a run for 90.

By the weekend monsoon moisture will finally begin to dwindle and rain chances will lower. With lowering rain chances, temperatures will begin to increase. On Saturday there will be potential for isolated storms as daytime highs for most top out within a few degrees of seasonal norms. Then from Sunday into early next week skies are looking mostly dry as daytime highs will range a few degrees above average. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll be back in the low to mid-90s while St. George will flirt with triple-digit heat once again.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!