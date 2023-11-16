SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s a different start to the day than we have seen all week in the Beehive State!

The bottom line? Scattered showers for parts of the state this morning as our next system moves through and clears quickly.

After quiet conditions and significantly above-average temperatures, parts of Utah woke up to some wet weather. The rain started to fill in last night in Washington County, following an area of low-pressure tracking into Utah and bringing scattered showers as slightly cooler air filtered in. Wet weather becomes showery and clears pretty quickly this afternoon.

Precipitation totals, for those that do find wet weather we’ll generally see 0.1 to 0.25 inches while some spots, especially in the higher terrain, could pick up half an inch or more. Also, daytime highs will come down by about five to ten degrees compared to what we get today statewide. We will still be above average but the upper 50s is closer to the typically low 50s we see this time of year along the Wasatch Front.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following the wet weather, starting this evening, we set the stage for a quieter Friday with temperatures running about 5-7 degrees above average. The calm in the Utah weather world won’t stay long because by the weekend another system is set to move in as an upper-level low pressure moves in from the Pacific.

There’s a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the timing and storm track of our weekend storms. At this point, it looks like we’ll see increasing moisture across the state on Saturday with Sunday likely being the most active day with valley rain and mountain snow with lowering snow levels as the colder air filters in. As we get closer, the timeline and precipitation amounts will become clearer, and we will keep you posted. Heading into Thanksgiving, skies look to calm as we settle into a more seasonal stretch of weather, with a possible storm on the holiday or just after.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!