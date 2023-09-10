SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there, Utah! The second half of the weekend brings additional storm potential for most of the higher elevations in the state.

Moisture streaming up from the southwest will keep partly to mostly cloudy skies around with temperatures close to seasonal averages. Highs will be in the mid 90s for St. George with mid-80s for the Wasatch Front. Flash flood potential is forecast to be ‘Probable’ this afternoon in many southern zones, so hiking or recreating in slot canyons should be avoided. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in many lower valleys of central and southern Utah with only a slight chance for the Wasatch Front. Moisture will linger in southern Utah into the work week.

A somewhat active weather pattern will continue throughout the week while a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. The ridge of high pressure that’s been in place will weaken as the low approaches and allow for isolated storm potential for the entire state beginning on Tuesday. As the storm slides through the region, it will keep the threat of storms in place through midweek with sliding temperatures through Thursday. Daytime highs will fall into the upper 70s for the Wasatch Front by Thursday with highs near 90 for St. George.

As the trough moves northeast, high pressure will once again take over into the weekend. This should allow temperatures to rebound back to seasonal averages and allow for blue skies to take over. Stay tuned.

Bottom line?! Active skies are returning to the region Sunday and will likely continue through midweek for parts of the state.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!