SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! Monsoon moisture is making its return to the Beehive State, and it will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening for the southern two-thirds of the state.

While severe weather is unlikely, some storms will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. Given the increase in wet weather potential, the risk of flash flooding will be elevated across southern Utah today.

At most of our National Parks and southern Utah recreational areas, Flash Flooding is more of a probability rather than a possibility. It’s one of those days to avoid backcountry hikes, especially ones that involve slot canyons.

Active day ahead for southern Utah as a surge of monsoon moisture arrives. Storms today will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. #utwx@alanabrophynews @abc4utah @natelarsenwx @garrettjameswx pic.twitter.com/8EGBdiHLbi — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 10, 2023

In northern Utah, we’ll be looking at mostly dry skies, even though a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out. Daytime highs up north will mainly range in the 80s and 90s as the Wasatch Front gets upper 80s and low 90s.

In southern Utah, we’ll also see 80s and 90s, but because of the extra cloud coverage and moisture, daytime highs will generally range 5-7 degrees below average.

In St. George, we might only top out in the mid-90s when the average high today is low triple digits.

Heading into Friday, the monsoon moisture will surge further north, allowing a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms statewide.

The best chance of seeing wet weather tomorrow will be in the high terrain, but a few spotty storms will be possible in our valleys as well. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with similar temperatures compared to what we get today.

Our weather won’t see many changes as we go into and through the weekend as monsoon moisture continues to linger. Each day will bring the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms as most continue to see daytime highs in the 80s and 90s.

By early next week, it looks like the monsoon moisture will begin to get cut off, and we’ll likely trend drier by the middle of the week. With drier conditions, we’ll see temperatures gradually climb to near or even slightly above average. Thankfully, it doesn’t look too hot, but it will be toasty.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!