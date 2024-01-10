SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Here we go again as another winter storm is dropping in! Before we get into the storm, it’s worth noting that temperatures remain cold Wednesday. For most, highs will be in the 20s and 30s with only a couple of areas like St. George sneaking into the low 40s.

Snow squalls getting going in northwestern Utah. Here's an updated look at timing! Be weather aware! #utwx pic.twitter.com/e38gYunrUg — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) January 10, 2024

This incoming storm moves in a little earlier than Tuesday’s system and will bring even more snow to the northern half of the state, but between the second half of Wednesday into Thursday, this storm will bring some moisture down to southern Utah as well.



There will even be potential for additional bands of heavy snow called snow squalls. A snow squall is quick-moving blasts of snow with cold air that creates sudden whiteout conditions with the potential to flash-freeze any moisture on the roads.

The timing of this potential squall could lead to some big road issues Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, gradually moving from north to south from northernmost Utah during the afternoon into the southern Wasatch Front by late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.



Drivers should take note that travel on major roads like I-15 could be impacted by snow squalls on Wednesday.

HEADS UP 🚨 – Today/tonight's storm expected to bring HIGH to MODERATE road impacts across the Beehive State. Main Wasatch Front impacts will this afternoon & evening. Be weather aware and plan accordingly if you have to be out on the roads. #utwx pic.twitter.com/0d6U3qo9xS — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) January 10, 2024

The winter storm warnings for the Wasatch Mountains, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and the Western Uintas continue through 5 a.m. Thursday. Travel along mountain routes is expected to be treacherous, at times, with periods of heavy snow and gusty winds impacting visibility with blowing snow and high snow drifts.



The winter weather advisories for Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder County, the Bear River Valley/Bear Lake, the Wasatch Front, the Tooele and Rush valleys, Central Mountains, Sanpete Valley and parts of Juab and Millard counties also continue through 5 a.m. Thursday.



Through the rest of the warnings, the northern mountains will likely see another 6 inches or more, 3 inches or more for the Wasatch Back. Within the advisories we’ll likely see another couple inches plus for most valleys with up to another half a foot for the central mountains.

Overall, snow totals will climb through Thursday, and we even have the chance of lake effect snow to bring higher totals to targeted spots south and east of the Great Salt Lake thanks to lake effect potential.



From now through Thursday night, northern valleys will likely see another 3-6 inches, 4-8 inches for lake effect areas, 5-10 inches for the benches, 6-12 inches for mountain valleys, 10-20 inches for northern mountains with isolated up to 2 feet or more, 6-12 inches for the central mountains, 5-10 inches southern mountains, and central and southern valleys could see a trace-4 inches. St George will also have potential to see straight snow but would likely only be a skiff at most.

UPDATED SNOW TOTALS – Today's storm will bring healthy totals with scattered snow expected to continue through the day tomorrow. There's also lake effect potential south and east of the Great Salt Lake & Utah Lake. #utwx @abc4utah @alanabrophywx pic.twitter.com/2mCxubh6u5 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) January 10, 2024

With a northwesterly flow in place, we have more active weather coming our way from the end of the workweek into this weekend with what could be another strong storm set to arrive by this weekend. Even more winter alerts will go into effect in northern Utah by Friday and will continue into Sunday.



Temperatures during the next seven-day period will continue to range below seasonal averages with cool/chilly days and cold nights. Thankfully, this active pattern is just what we need to help catch back up to our snowpack deficit after such a rough December.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!