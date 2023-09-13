SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! Today keeps the potential of active skies over Utah as another system will move in from the west.

This will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms statewide with the best chance coming during the afternoon and early evening hours.

In our valleys, there will be the potential of isolated showers and thunderstorms, while in the high terrain, there will be a better chance of resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will also ease down by a few degrees compared to today.

Outside of any wet weather, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs that range mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Given the thunderstorm potential, the risk of Flash Flooding at most of our southern Utah recreation areas and Mighty 5 is “possible” today. Given the risk, be weather aware, and stay out of low-lying areas like slot canyons and normally dry washes.

The weather pattern stays unsettled for our Thursday as the cold front being driven by our storm system moves into eastern Utah. This will result in a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for most spots east of I-15 tomorrow with only a slight chance along and west of the I-15 corridor. The northwesterly flow behind the front will also result in a small drop in temperatures compared to today.

By Friday, this system will begin to clear with high pressure eager to take its place by the weekend. The high pressure will result in calm skies as temperatures gradually ease up to near or even slightly above seasonal norms by the end of the weekend. In short, that will result in a beautiful weekend across the state.

By early next week, we could see that high pressure move out of the way allowing for another storm to move in.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!